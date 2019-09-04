Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Armida Navarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armida Ochoa Navarro


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Armida Ochoa Navarro

- - Armida Ochoa Navarro peacefully left this earth and took her rightful place in heaven on August 19, 2019 at the age of 71.

Armida was a loving and caring person who was the pillar to her family. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Armida was born on October 21, 1947, in Colonia Madero, Chihuahua, Mexico. Armida will be welcomed in heaven by her parents Filemón Ochoa and Maria Carrillo Garcia. She is survived by her husband Javier D. Navarro Sr., her Sisters Beatriz Villanueva, Carmen Morin, Celia Enriquez, Ilda Carrillo, Adela Aragon and her brothers Raul Ochoa, Filemón Ochoa, Armando Ochoa, Miguel Ochoa and Oscar Ochoa; her children Cristina Ramirez, Javier Daniel Navarro Jr. and Victor Navarro; her Son-in-law Gabriel Ramirez and Daughter-in-law Stephanie Navarro and her grandchildren Brendan Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, Lucas Navarro and Myla Navarro.

A ceremony will take place Friday September 6th, 2019 at 2pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX.

Those who trust in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles

Isaiah 40:31
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.