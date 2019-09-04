|
|
Armida Ochoa Navarro
- - Armida Ochoa Navarro peacefully left this earth and took her rightful place in heaven on August 19, 2019 at the age of 71.
Armida was a loving and caring person who was the pillar to her family. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Armida was born on October 21, 1947, in Colonia Madero, Chihuahua, Mexico. Armida will be welcomed in heaven by her parents Filemón Ochoa and Maria Carrillo Garcia. She is survived by her husband Javier D. Navarro Sr., her Sisters Beatriz Villanueva, Carmen Morin, Celia Enriquez, Ilda Carrillo, Adela Aragon and her brothers Raul Ochoa, Filemón Ochoa, Armando Ochoa, Miguel Ochoa and Oscar Ochoa; her children Cristina Ramirez, Javier Daniel Navarro Jr. and Victor Navarro; her Son-in-law Gabriel Ramirez and Daughter-in-law Stephanie Navarro and her grandchildren Brendan Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, Lucas Navarro and Myla Navarro.
A ceremony will take place Friday September 6th, 2019 at 2pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX.
Those who trust in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles
Isaiah 40:31
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019