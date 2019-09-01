|
Mr. Arnulfo Alvarez
El Paso - Mr. Arnulfo Alvarez, 94, passed into the gates of heaven on August 26, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:00pm-9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 Carolina Dr.
Funeral services Monday September 2, 2019, 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2709 Alabama St. Entombment will follow at 10:45 am at Restlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, 4848 Alps Dr. Please do not send flowers, in lieu you may contribute to the or .
Mr. Alvarez was born in San Pedro, California to Leon Alvarez and Maria Luisa Brito on January 2, 1925. He has been married to Rosa Pily Tarin for 64 years. He worked for Leadership Homes for 40 years.
Mr. Alvarez is preceded in death by his mother Maria Luisa Brito, stepmother Eva Alvarez, father Leon Alvarez and two sisters, Irena and Velia, is survived by his wife Rosa Pily Alvarez, daughters Leticia and Rosa (Viby), and son Arnulfo "Pete" Jr., 9 grandchildren, 6 greatgrandchildren and two brothers Exiquio and Jaime Alvarez.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019