Arnulfo Delgado
El Paso - Arnulfo Delgado passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at Nazareth Living Care Center. He was born on April 25, 1932 in El Paso (San Jose), Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Cenovio and Virginia Delgado and siblings Armando Delgado, Enriqueta Sanchez, Cenovio Delgado Jr., and Mario Delgado.
Arnulfo (Nupy), was an avid sportsman at an early age and started his sporting career as a youth playing baseball. He was selected for the American Legion Baseball League and played as a catcher for the Rollins Mercury Dealership. He then continued at El Paso High School where he was baseball captain.
Arnulfo was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Segura MacDonald Post 5616. He received an honorable discharge in 1955 from the Air Force, and subsequently attended Texas Western College where he met his wife of 60 years, Esther Payan. He was an active member of the national business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, a member of the UTEP Alumni Association and parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
From 1965 to 2008 Arnulfo was president of Tidwell's Foods Inc. where he shared mutual ownership with his brothers and sisters. A member of the Texas Restaurant Association, Tidwell's serviced bakeries, tortilla factories, restaurants and schools, throughout El Paso, Las Cruces, and Juarez.
Arnulfo will always be remembered as a man of honor and respect, loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Esther Payan- Delgado, four children: Priscilla Delgado, Arnold Delgado, Jacqueline Delgado, Joy Nevarez, son-in-law Arturo Nevarez, and five grandchildren: Jacqueline Andree Cordova, Justin Cordova, Jade Martinez, Aidan Delgado and Jason Nevarez.
Arnulfo will also be remembered as a beautiful and dynamic gentleman who instilled strong values regarding education, faith and a strong work ethic in his family and loved ones. He frequently considered the less fortunate and provided for those in need.
Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and honor Arnulfo's life. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. and rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Drive, with interment at 11 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019