1/1
Arthur Aaron August
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Aaron August

El Paso - Arthur Aaron August 85, passed away November 2, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. In 1985, he and his bride Gloria August, moved to El Paso and made this their home.

He graduated from Wayne State University with a Master's Degree in Accounting. Arthur began working for Hugh and Hatches Clothing in sales, and later became a buyer. He then worked for Farah Manufacturing in El Paso, where he became a Top Salesman. After working 18 years as an Executive for Farah, Arthur then went to work for Helen of Troy, as an Executive where he spent 26 years. Arthur was very successful in everything as well as a great athlete.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Gloria August, son Brian, daughter Kathy (Mark); grandchildren Ashley (Chris), Sean and Danielle.

Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association www.diabetescausestreatments.com/juvenile-diabetes-association/ in Arthur's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home West
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved