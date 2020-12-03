Arthur Aaron August
El Paso - Arthur Aaron August 85, passed away November 2, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. In 1985, he and his bride Gloria August, moved to El Paso and made this their home.
He graduated from Wayne State University with a Master's Degree in Accounting. Arthur began working for Hugh and Hatches Clothing in sales, and later became a buyer. He then worked for Farah Manufacturing in El Paso, where he became a Top Salesman. After working 18 years as an Executive for Farah, Arthur then went to work for Helen of Troy, as an Executive where he spent 26 years. Arthur was very successful in everything as well as a great athlete.
Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Gloria August, son Brian, daughter Kathy (Mark); grandchildren Ashley (Chris), Sean and Danielle.
Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association www.diabetescausestreatments.com/juvenile-diabetes-association/
in Arthur's name.