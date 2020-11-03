1/1
Arthur Delgado Garcia
Arthur Delgado Garcia

El Paso, Texas - Arthur Delgado Garcia, 89, loving father, brother, and grandfather passed away Monday October 12, 2020. Arthur was preceded in death by parents Ernesto & Belen Garcia, & sister Sylvia Woodfin of Tucson, Arizona.

The native El Pasoan, joined the Army Air Corps at the age of 18, later to serve in the Marine Corps during the Korean war. He was part of a Marine crash crew firefighter unit and was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for rescuing two pilots from a burning aircraft. His courageous leadership and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. A two-star General pinned his citation 10 miles behind the lines, and said to him, "PFC Garcia, men like you make the Marine Corps."

He was a man of many trades and even more lives: he worked in copper mining in Arizona and as a civilian he worked as a cook for Hamburger Inn. After his military service, he lived in California working at Douglas aircraft, later to return home to El Paso working in TV repair and sheet metal fabrication for Dominguez sheet metal.

The salsa dancer, nicknamed the "Terminator" by his former wife, was truly a lively spirit. He was the embodiment of resilience, the epitome of determination. Arthur was a strong man, who did want he wanted and said what was on his mind. Most importantly he was a man of conviction. Arthur never lost his faith in God, even in the most difficult moments of his life. Constantly praying for his family and friends, he was a reminder that with faith in the Lord, we are never alone.

Arthur was a redeemed man, who served his God, family, and country.

He is survived by his son Arthur Elias Garcia; Former wife, Mary Delgado, mother to his children: Lorraine, Jose, Ernesto, Daniel, and Yvonne Delgado; 6 Grandchildren, Lucas, Desiree, Vicente, Kyra, Juan, Jose Jr.; and his siblings: Beatrice, Ernesto, Henry, Grace, and James.

The family extends sincere gratitude towards the EMTs, all the UMC staff, Father Mike (St. Marks), Angel Gomez (Op. Hope), David Gomez, the Garcia Family, and Rebecca Salgado for all their assistance.

Rest in paradise King Arthur.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00pm, Rosary at 6:00pm, Thursday, November 5, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Private interment for family.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
