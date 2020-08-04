1/1
Arthur Fernando Ortega
1949 - 2020
Arthur Fernando Ortega

El Paso - Arthur F. Ortega, 71, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Art was born in El Paso, TX on May 30, 1949. He graduated from El Paso High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Art would later marry the love of his life in 1971, Diane.

Art worked as a vocational and drivers' educational instructor for over 45 years. He enjoyed working on classic cars, especially mustangs with his son, family, and friends.

Art was preceded in death by his parents: Manuel and Esperanza Ortega, sister: Mary Ortega, brother: Victor Ortega and Father-in-Law: Jimmy Pierce. He leaves behind his wife Diane, son: Tony (Amparo), grandsons: Anthony and Alexander, brother: George (Rosario), Mother-in-Law: June Pierce, Sister-in-Laws: Dolores Ortega and Cheryl (Joe) and many nephews and nieces.

A funeral viewing will be held for Art on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (Rosary at 2:00 pm) at Sunset Funeral Home - 4631 Hondo Pass.




Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
AUG
6
Rosary
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
