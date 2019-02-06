Services
Arthur Gorman
Arthur K. Gorman, age 89, passed into eternal life on January 23, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who lived every day expressing his love for his faith, family, friends and country. Art was also a proud Texas Aggie, Corps of Cadets Class of 1950. There, he received a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation he served in the Korean War, having attained the rank of first lieutenant, US Army.
He then pursued his Masters Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University, and began a beautifully lived life of humility and service in the city he loved. Art is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Margie, a grandson, T.M. and his brother Frank. He is survived by his eight children: Peggy, Mary, Louise, Allie, Art, Charlie, Kathleen, Tricia and their families.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a rosary at 4pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019, 11:30 am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Guiding Star El Paso, 1411 Montana Avenue, El Paso Texas 79902
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019
