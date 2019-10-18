|
|
Arthur Peter DeStefano
El Paso - Arthur P. DeStefano passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. He was born in Bronx, New York on August 1, 1940. He served in the U.S. Army. He was known and loved by many. He is survived by 3 children Deborah, Anthony, Susan and God Son, Stephen Vullo, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. We will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Art will be returning back home to his beloved New York for entombment at Ferncliff Mausoleum.
www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019