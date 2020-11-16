Arturo BeltranEl Paso - Arturo "Art" Beltran, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on November 12, 2020. Art was born on March 16, 1945 (although for many years, he enjoyed celebrating his birthday on both his birth date and St. Patrick's Day - the 17th). He was happily married to Dora Silvas Beltran for 19 years who have been together for over 26 years. They have known each other since the 2nd grade while attending Ysleta Grade School and went on to Ysleta High School. They also renewed their vows at Mount Carmel Catholic Church on April 12, 2014. Art was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army. For many years he worked in the grocery business and eventually became a food broker for Whitson-King. This experience afforded him the ability to eventually start his own food brokerage business as well as work on the production side of the business with the advent of his own mesquite charcoal business. Many years later, his interest in building led him into the construction business where he utilized structural insulated panels in single family homes and commercial buildings. Art enjoyed watching and playing golf. He passed his love for golf to his son, Steve and his grandsons, Cayle and Cullen Beltran. He was very involved in helping his wife raise their daughters, their grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always so proud to attend all school activities and major life events. Art and his wife spent the last years traveling around Indian Country visiting family, playing the casinos and celebrating at various Native feasts. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Albert and Victor. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dora; his siblings Alicia and Hector; his children Debra, Jo Anne (Julian ), Nancy (Juan), Michelle, Dora (Robert), Valorie, MarySue (Robert), and Steve (Neesha); his 26 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM along with the rosary at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas located at 9521 North Loop Dr, El Paso, Texas. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.