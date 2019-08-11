Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark
El Paso, TX
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft Bliss National Cemetery
Arturo "Tury" Benavides


1958 - 2019
Arturo "Tury" Benavides Obituary
Arturo "Tury" Benavides

El Paso - Arturo "Tury" Benavides, 60, will be greatly missed after his life was abruptly taken Saturday August 3rd at a local Walmart in El Paso Texas. Benavides was born and raised in El Paso Texas October 27th, 1958.

On April 26th, 1986 he married Bertha Patricia Pizaña accompanied by family and friends in El Paso,Texas.

Arturo enjoyed watching sports, listening to his oldies and sitting out on the porch with his dog Milo.

He is survived by his wife Bertha Patricia Benavides; His 4 brothers, Mike, Santiago, Jesus, and Benny; His 3 sisters , Teresa, Yolanda, Velia. He is also survived by his Mother-in-law Alicia Pizaña; his sister-in-laws, Maria Luisa Pizaña, Rosa Mireles, Sylvia Price, and brother-in-law Luis Pizaña Jr.

As well as many Nieces, Nephews, God Children; Andres Cervantes and Jacklin Luna.

Arturo "Tury" Benavides will forever be remembered as a great Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle to all, brother-in-law, Son-in-law, Honored Army Veteran and great local El Paso sun metro bus driver.

A time of gathering will be held Monday, August 12 from 5pm until 9 pm at the Funeraria Del Angel Central located at 3839 Montana in El Paso, TX.

Mass will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark in El Paso, TX with a committal service at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 11am.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019
