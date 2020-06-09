Arturo Campuzano
Sir Knight " Tury" Campuzano was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle was called home by our Lord on June 6, 2020. A proud graduate and football player of Jefferson High School Class of 1966. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus at Santo Nino de Atocha Council 11613. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Inocenta Campuzano, Brothers Armando and Alberto Valdez, Alfredo Campuzano, and his sister Heidi Harms.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years Linda Campuzano, daughters Francesca (Arturo) Porras, Carlotta "Angie" Campuzano, Yvonne (Daniel) Romero. Grandchildren Stephanie Guerra, Thomas and Samantha Porras, and Jayden Payan. Brother Raymundo (Irene) Campuzano, Sister Catherine Payan, sister in laws Martha Campuzano and Felicitas Valdez. His five precious fur babies Buster, Zoey, Sally, Lucy, and Mr. Butch Nibbles. A host of many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was a lifelong Catholic, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him and loved him. The visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East 1060 N Carolina, El Paso Texas from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Facemasks are mandated by the funeral home. Graveside services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza, El Paso, Texas. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mt. Carmel cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
