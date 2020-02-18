Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
San Juan Diego Church
Arturo D. Erivez Obituary
Arturo D. Erivez

El Paso - Arturo D. Erivez, 81, passed away on February 15, 2020 in El Paso, TX.surrounded by his family. He was a hard working provider for his family and will be missed especially by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was married for 62 years to his loving wife Maria Dolores Erivez. He is also survived by his children Arturo Erivez Jr.(Lydia), Angel M. Erivez(Alice) and Sylvia Abilez Erivez, 7 grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren, siblings Manuel Erivez and Josefina Gomez. Visitation Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 10am-12:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East with a Funeral Mass to begin at 1pm at San Juan Diego Church followed by Interment at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
