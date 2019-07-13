|
Arturo E. Atayde
Vista, CA - Sept. 12, 1931 - July 6, 2019
Arturo E. Atayde, formerly of El Paso, passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his children, Gloria A. Cabrera, of Riverside, CA, Carlos and Nancy Atayde, of Lenexa, KS and his wife of 34 years, Rosario Atayde. He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, July 20, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S. Melrose Dr., Oceanside, CA.
Published in El Paso Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019