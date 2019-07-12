|
|
Arturo Garcia Jr.
- - Arturo Garcia Jr., 'El Tury,' was born in ciudad Juarez on Jan. 7, 1949 and passed away to the Spirit world on Friday, July 5, 2019. He leaves behind 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and a great grandchild. Although divorced, he established a friendship with his high school sweetheart, Rosa, toward the end of his life. Tury came to El Segundo Barrio at 2 years old, where he was a life-long resident and larger than life personality. Tury used to play the saxophone and was a proud member of the Bowie High school marching band. He also had a band called the Alley Cats. Tury had a good mind for business and was a lifelong entrepreneur, owning a store, bar and restaurant - all in El Segundo Barrio. Tury was a generous man with a heart for the poorer people amongst him and the stray animals in the barrio. He adopted many animals in his life, the last of which was his constant companion, Chico, a small chihuahua who became his emotional support animal as he battled cancer. Tury also had many friends who loved him (and iconic establishments around downtown El Paso) who will miss him dearly. Please join us in celebrating his life behind El Jalisco Restaurant, this Saturday, July 13, from 8 to 11pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bowie High School marching band or the Humane Society of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on July 12, 2019