In Loving Memory of
Arturo Marquez
11/18/59 - 6/14/2018
One year has passed and my heart still can't accept that you are not with us anymore. We miss your laugh, your smile, your jokes but most of all your hugs and kisses. You promised me we would grow old together but that dream has been shattered. I now have to wait until I see you in heaven. There's not a single day that we don't think of you and miss you. You were and still are my strength. The star on the Franklin Mountain is lit today in your honor for you will forever be our star.
Love you forever
Sylvia and Arturo Emilio
Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019