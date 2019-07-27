Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
9205 N Loop Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arturo Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arturo Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arturo Martinez Obituary
Arturo Martinez

El Paso - Arturo Martinez, 34, passed away July 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Lilia and Juan, and brothers, Juan and Michael. He was a beloved son and brother and savored every moment with his family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 1 pm - 9 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N Zaragoza Rd with a rosary/vigil at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be at 10 am Monday, July 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N Loop Dr. He will be laid to rest at Mt Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza.
Published in El Paso Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arturo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now