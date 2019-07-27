|
Arturo Martinez
El Paso - Arturo Martinez, 34, passed away July 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Lilia and Juan, and brothers, Juan and Michael. He was a beloved son and brother and savored every moment with his family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 1 pm - 9 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N Zaragoza Rd with a rosary/vigil at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be at 10 am Monday, July 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N Loop Dr. He will be laid to rest at Mt Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza.
Published in El Paso Times on July 27, 2019