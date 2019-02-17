Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Arturo Pedregon
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Arturo Pedregon, 87, was called to heaven on February 12, 2019. He was the son of Jose Pedregon and Magdalena Apodaca Pedregon. He was born in Ysleta (El Paso), Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife Benita Duarte Pedregon. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and fought in the Korean War. He was a civil service employee at Ft. Bliss for several years then became a truckdriver until his retirement. He was a proud member of the Ysleta VFW Post 6388 and enjoyed the company of his comrades. He was involved in various service projects at the VFW and enjoyed spending time with his family. A lifelong resident of El Paso, he is survived by his children, Sylvia Pedregon, Robert Pedregon(Sandra), Alfredo Pedregon, Ida Chavez(Robert †) and Nancy Ryan(Lloyd); grandchildren Gabriel and Briana Pedregon, Andrea Hernandez, Alyssa and Andrew Ryan and Erin Smith; greatgrandchildren Vash and Atticus Smith. Also survived by brothers Viterbo and Rudy Pedregon and sisters Christina Torres and Angelina Ramirez. Pallbearers: Gabriel Pedregon, Andrew Ryan, Gilbert and Armando Ramirez, Viterbo Pedregon, Jr., and Danny Torres. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Villavisencio, Cayetano Ramirez and Lloyd Ryan. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, with a Vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019
