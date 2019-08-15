Services
Arturo Rodela


1928 - 2019
Arturo Rodela Obituary
Arturo Rodela

El Paso - Arturo Rodela, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of El Paso, TX and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Arturo was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eva Rodela. He is survived by his family; Art, George, David Rene, James Rodela and Laura Barraza; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Eugenio Rodela. Visitation for Arturo will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Saturday, August 17th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019
