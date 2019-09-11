|
Arturo Sepulvedad
El Paso - ARTURO SEPULVEDA entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Prayer Service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West , 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019