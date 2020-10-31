Arturo Varela Jr.El Paso - Arturo "PoPo" Varela Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born May 18, 1942 to Arturo and Amaila Varela.He is preceded in death by his parents Arturo Varela and Amalia Lopez, and his loving wife Blanca Talavera Varela.Arturo is survived by his sons; David, Stephen, Gilbert, Victor and his grandchildren; Alex, Nineveh, Tesla, Talia, Rayan, Thomas, Max, Cole, Cooper and Sophie, daughter-in-laws; Cory, Tiffany Rae, Kathleen, and Carmen.Arturo served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, after serving his country he worked at Union Pacific as a machinist where he retired. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved spending time with his family always looking for a good place to eat delicious food. Arturo will be miss by all who knew him but especially his loving family. As we always said to popo, there's no good bye's, just see you later pops. We love you.Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary reciting at 7:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn; 8817 Dyer St. El Paso TX 79904. Due to Covid-19 Interment will be private at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.