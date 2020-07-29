Ascencion Carmona



Killeen - Ascencion Carmona, Jr, age 40, of Killeen, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Funeral Mass was held last week July 23, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove; burial followed at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Visitation and Rosary took place at Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.



Ascencion Carmona Jr. was born in El Paso, Texas to Ascencion and Josefina Carmona on August 23, 1979. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1997. He married Maribel Flores, his high school sweetheart, on May 5, 1999, in El Paso, Texas and she was always the woman of his dreams. He attended The University of Texas at El Paso and Texas A&M Central Texas University.



He served in the Army and was a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his service, he was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, two Army Commendation Medals, nine Army Achievement Medals, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Presidential Unit Citation, three Army Good Conduct Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Medal and the French Defense Service Medal.



Ascencion served with distinction and honor as a Calvary Scout and Military Police Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He served one combat tour in Iraq and two combat tours in Afghanistan during his more than a ten-year tenure in the United States Army. The discipline and Patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.



In his spare time, he enjoyed taking his family fishing, kayaking, camping, and cycling. Ascencion looked for opportunities to share and teach his faith with his family and friends. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen and Guardian Angel Catholic Church in El Paso. He would make sacrifices for his family to make sure they were taken care of, especially his parents, who were always in his heart. He set an example for his daughters that no matter how hard life gets, never give up.



Ascencion Carmona Jr. is survived by his wife, Maribel Carmona; his daughters, Alexa, Itzel and Ara Carmona; his sisters, María G. Carrizales and husband, Ruben, Marcia Carmona and Flor Carmona and husband, Jose Rios; and his parents, Ascencion and Josefina Carmona. ¡Te queremos mucho Chon, y siempre estaremos orgullosos de ti!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store