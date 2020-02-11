|
|
Auden Alonso Valenzuela
El Paso - Auden Alonso Valenzuela, beloved son, husband, brother, father, and uncle passed away on February 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM. He was born on May 4, 1969 to Ramona and Alberto Valenzuela in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Auden is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Terrazas Valenzuela, and son Gabriel C. Terrazas, his mother Ramona and his brothers and sisters: Antonio, Alberto, Abel, Blanca, Ariel, and Nancy, as well as countless nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws Angelica and Javier, their children Hugo Alejandro, Osmond Oziel, and Angelica, and mother-in-law Maria Elena Terrazas.
Auden dedicated most of his life to food service in the public-school system, and was well-loved not only by those he worked with, but also by the students he served. He was known as a kind man who could make anyone smile, evident on the faces of those lucky enough to know him. Being big of heart, Auden was always willing to lend a helping hand, be it on some pesky homework, baking a delicious cake for a party, or just being there to make you laugh when you needed it.
He was a supportive husband, a loving parent, a devoted son, and the best funcle any nephew or niece could ask for. The only thing he loved nearly as much as his family was the Dallas Cowboys, much to the disdain of his América soccer obsessed brothers. Joining his father Alberto and niece Andrea in heaven, Auden will be missed, but never forgotten.
Visitation services will be held Friday, February 14 from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina, with Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 9:00 am at Church San Ignacio de Loyola, 408 Park, with burial at 10:30 am at Monte Carmelo Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020