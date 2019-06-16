Audrey Rudolph "Bear" Walters



Nacogdoches - Audrey Rudolph "Bear" Walters walked on June 12th, 2019 to be with his love and lifelong sweetheart, Roxie F. Walters who had preceded him in death. "Bear" Walters retired from the United States Army as a Chief Warrant Officer -4, after 31 years of faithful service. When he entered the Army in 1938, the Calvary still used horses, and as a young private "Bear" stood in review at Ft. Sam Houston for General "Black Jack" Pershing retirement parade. "Bear" was the 1st Sergeant in 103rd Infantry Division, Company I 410th Infantry Regiment during World War II. He was on line for over 180 days during parts of that conflict and proudly wore his Combat Infantryman's Badge. During that conflict he received 3 Bronze Stars for Valor. "Bear" was a member of the 15th Field Artillery Battalion in the Korean Conflict, and was a survivor of "Massacre Valley" in February of 1950. He was captured by the North Koreans but managed to escape and later lead an artillery barrage against that enemy. "Bear" later was assigned to the Army Air Defense Command and was involved in the Nike Ajax/Hercules/Zeus programs. He later became an Inspector, inspecting air defense sites all over the United States and then as a NATO inspector in Europe. He became the Director of the Army High Altitude Missile Research Department at Fort Bliss, where he retired. "Bear" and Roxie were married for 63 years. They started their life's walk together, hand in hand in Gainesville, Texas. They have two sons, Audrey Rudolph Walters Jr. of Russellville, Arkansas and Andrew Thomas Walters of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Bear and Roxie have 5 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ambrosio Guillen Texas Veterans Home in El Paso. Visitation will be at 9:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast,4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.