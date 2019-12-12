|
Audrey Sherron (Fifer) Hayes
Audrey Sherron (Fifer) Hayes, age 72, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 due to complications from ovarian cancer. Sherron was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Edna Fifer, and her brother, John Fifer. She is survived by her children, Deborah Hayes and Shawn Hayes, along with her daughter-in-law, Lisa Aceves Hayes, and she was the proud grandmother of Kathryn and Jackson Hayes. Sherron is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Edd and Margaret Ann Fifer, her brother, Wayne Fifer, and her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Sherron had a lust for life and the ability to turn lemons into lemonade. Her retirement from the El Paso Central Appraisal District in 2007 allowed her to do the things she was truly passionate about, doting on her grandchildren and gardening. Sherron's green thumb was legendary - she could make anything grow, even in El Paso soil. Nothing pleased her more than to have her flowers admired by passers-by. Even today, in December, her flowers are in full bloom.
Her love of gardening was only surpassed by her love for her children and grandchildren. She lived with her son's family for her last 10 years and was a daily part of Katy and Jackson's life. Sherron attended every school event and was a fixture at volleyball and basketball games. Her wardrobe was made up of the spirit t-shirts she collected every season to show her pride in her perfect grandchildren.
Thank you for so many words of encouragement and prayers during this difficult time. As Sherron desired, a private family memorial will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019