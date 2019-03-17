|
Aurelia S. Estrada
El Paso - Aurelia Salas Estrada was born on September 2, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Aurelia grew up in San Elizario, Texas and after she married her loving husband, Jose Francisco Estrada they later moved to Clint,Texas. We find solace in knowing that they are together once again. She is survived by her children; Jose F. Estrada, Jr., Terri A. Romero, and JoAnn Estrada, brother; Joaquin Salas, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Catholic Scripture Service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019