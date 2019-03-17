Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelia Estrada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelia S. Estrada


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aurelia S. Estrada Obituary
Aurelia S. Estrada

El Paso - Aurelia Salas Estrada was born on September 2, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Aurelia grew up in San Elizario, Texas and after she married her loving husband, Jose Francisco Estrada they later moved to Clint,Texas. We find solace in knowing that they are together once again. She is survived by her children; Jose F. Estrada, Jr., Terri A. Romero, and JoAnn Estrada, brother; Joaquin Salas, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Catholic Scripture Service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now