Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
11700 Pebble Hills Dr.
View Map
El Paso - Aureliano R. Inguanzo November 12, 1936 - April 19, 2019 He departed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Aureliano is preceded in death by his parents; Rafael and Patrocino Inguanzo and son; Jesus M. Inguanzo. Left to honor and cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years Caritina, sons; Juan A., Luis, and Rafael Inguanzo, daughters; Sonia, and Zulema Inguanzo, and Sandra Vandenburg, 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include dear family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Dr., at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019
