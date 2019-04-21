|
Aureliano R. Inguanzo
El Paso - Aureliano R. Inguanzo November 12, 1936 - April 19, 2019 He departed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Aureliano is preceded in death by his parents; Rafael and Patrocino Inguanzo and son; Jesus M. Inguanzo. Left to honor and cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years Caritina, sons; Juan A., Luis, and Rafael Inguanzo, daughters; Sonia, and Zulema Inguanzo, and Sandra Vandenburg, 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include dear family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Dr., at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019