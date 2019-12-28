Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Roger Bacon Chapel
2400 Marr St.
View Map
Aurelio Maldonado Obituary
Aurelio Maldonado

El Paso - Aurelio Maldonado entered into the hands of his Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and will be greatly missed. Aurelio is preceded in death by his beloved parents father Filomeno Maldonado and mother Maria Teresa Melendez. He is survived by his loving children sons; Edgard Aurelio, Gerardo, Javier, George Maldonado and daughter Blanca Elva Maldonado. Aurelio is also survived by his beloved brothers; Roberto and Ruben Maldonado. He leaves behind to cherish his memory 11 loving grandchildren and 18 beloved great-grandchildren. Aurelio was beloved by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Roger Bacon Chapel, 2400 Marr St. A Committal Service is to follow at 12:30 am on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
