El Paso - Aurelio Zarazúa Sr. passed on April 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Aurelio was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. After graduating from El Paso High School, Aurelio spent his early years in the US Army. Zarazúa then worked for the City of El Paso for 35 years.

Survived by his wife, Maria E. Zarazúa, sons Aurelio Jr., and Antonio Zarazúa, daughters, Alicia and, Angelica Zarazúa. 6 grandchildren, brothers Rogelio and, David, and sister Elena Hasty. He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Manuela Zarazúa and his brother Nick Zarazúa.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019
