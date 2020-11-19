1/1
Aurora Alvarado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurora Alvarado

Aurora Alvarado passed away in El Paso, TX on November 13, 2020 at the age of 65.

Aurora is survived by her children: Dionicio Daniel, Adam Christian, and Krystal Helene; grandchildren: Kassidy Danielle, Rileigh Fallon, Aurora Kai; siblings: Sylvia, Graciela, Adriana, Michael, Cynthia, Rafael, Claudia.

Preceded in death by her husband Mike; parents: Francisco and Celia; siblings: Francisco Jr. and Olga; grandson: Miguel Carlos

Aurora graduated from El Paso High School and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She graduated with her bachelors in Psychology from Park University. She was devoted in helping the community with mental illness. She was passionate in building loving homes to adults who suffered with mental health. She owned and operated living assistant homes the past 20 years. She was a pillar in our community and family. Many of us went to our beloved sister, aunt and mom or guidance. Her absence leaves a void in our family and consumers who counted on her daily for support, guidance and love. To all who knew her as Mom, Nina, Tia, Best Friend, she will be greatly missed. She was a true safe haven to anyone in need and never denied anyone. She was a very special lady who never shied away from hard times. She always conveyed her love and was truly an Angel from heaven. She will be dearly missed. May her soul rest in peace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved