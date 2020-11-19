Aurora AlvaradoAurora Alvarado passed away in El Paso, TX on November 13, 2020 at the age of 65.Aurora is survived by her children: Dionicio Daniel, Adam Christian, and Krystal Helene; grandchildren: Kassidy Danielle, Rileigh Fallon, Aurora Kai; siblings: Sylvia, Graciela, Adriana, Michael, Cynthia, Rafael, Claudia.Preceded in death by her husband Mike; parents: Francisco and Celia; siblings: Francisco Jr. and Olga; grandson: Miguel CarlosAurora graduated from El Paso High School and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She graduated with her bachelors in Psychology from Park University. She was devoted in helping the community with mental illness. She was passionate in building loving homes to adults who suffered with mental health. She owned and operated living assistant homes the past 20 years. She was a pillar in our community and family. Many of us went to our beloved sister, aunt and mom or guidance. Her absence leaves a void in our family and consumers who counted on her daily for support, guidance and love. To all who knew her as Mom, Nina, Tia, Best Friend, she will be greatly missed. She was a true safe haven to anyone in need and never denied anyone. She was a very special lady who never shied away from hard times. She always conveyed her love and was truly an Angel from heaven. She will be dearly missed. May her soul rest in peace.