Aurora Amor Puentes
El Paso - Aurora Amor Puentes, 86, born on June 14, 1933 and passed away August 15, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Aurora was a very kind and loving mother who helped all her children. Aurora returns to the company of her divorced husband Bibiano Lara Puentes who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Guillermo Puentes, Robert Puentes, Samuel Puentes, Gloria Garcia, Stella Puentes, Ofie De La Rosa and Virginia Sepulveda; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, August 19th at 11:00am at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Billy Puentes Jr., Joseph Puentes, Philip Garcia, Guillermo Puentes, Dennis Sepulveda and Samuel Puentes. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Foundation. The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019