Aurora DelgadoEl Paso - Aurora Delgado, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was called home on November 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Born September 6, 1930 in Matamoros, Coahuila, Mexico to Praxedis Aguilar and Maria Banda. She moved to the Juarez/El Paso area in 1956 to seek a better life for her 5 year old daughter. She worked hard and managed to fulfill her dream of buying her own house in El Paso. She was a strong willed, fun, loving family matriarch, always involved in all types of festivities, contests and activities at the senior citizen center. She is survived by her daughter Maria del Carmen Resendez, grandchildren Armando Morales, Cynthia Lozano, Guillermo Morales, 7 great grandchildren, loving relatives and many friends.