Aurora Elena Flores
El Paso - Aurora Elena Flores, age 95, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Aurora was born April 23, 1924.
Aurora retired from Civil Service after 30 years working for the Corps. of Engineers at Fort Bliss. She was an advocate of education and hard work. She inspired her children to excel. Aurora's friends called her Becky. She was the best cook, friend, and was so kind. Her faith in God and family was her guiding force. We know she is dancing in heaven with her beloved Gustavo.
Aurora was preceded in death by her husband Gustavo Angel Flores.
She is survived by her children: Sylvia Elena Echegaray (Antonio), Lorenne Flores Grant (Danny), Gustavo Alexander Flores (Guadalupe), David Arthur Flores (Jackie), Linda Marie Flores, George Steven Flores, Edward Enrique Flores, Leticia Flores Nutting (Orin), and Victor Manuel Flores (Carmen). Aurora leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 2 on the way.
The family would like to give our sincere gratitude to Ruffina, Elizabeth, Gloria and the care team for all their tender care.
Visitation for Aurora will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere St, El Paso, Texas 79912 with Graveside Service to follow at 1:30 PM at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM 88008. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020