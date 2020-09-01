1/1
Aurora Hernandez Garcia
El Paso, Texas - Our beloved Mother "Amá" Aurora Hernandez Garcia was embraced by God on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born on Saturday, March 15, 1924 to the late Saturnino and Elodia Hernandez in Ft. Worth, Texas and raised in Cd. Lerdo, Durango, Mexico, where she met and married our late father, Gabriel Garcia. An independent, determined, strong and resourceful woman, Amá brought her husband and children to Juarez, then to El Paso, to ensure our future. Amá raised her siblings while still a child, while their Mom worked, snuck out to attend elementary school, took a job at the age of 10, and worked tirelessly all her life. Amá, Boris, as our Dad called her, always dreamt of a college education and becoming a news reporter, and she transferred her unfulfilled dream to her children and grandchildren. Boris loved to watch the news, telenovelas and lucha libre. Mom's hands were magic with every delicious meal she prepared, from the simplest beans craved by all, to an elaborate mole. We find solace in knowing that our dad, and her daughters Fina G. Blanco and Consuelo Garcia, took her hand and guided her to heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her other six children; Antonio "Chato"; Gabriel, Jr. (Soledad);Teresa;Rosario (Raymond);Clara (Michael); and Alicia; grandchildren; Jerry, Veronica, Selina, Paula, Antonio, Jr., Erica, Priscilla, Omar, Adrian, Michael, Jr., Clarissa, Crystal, Peter, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear family members and friends. Funeral Services will be private due to the coronavirus.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
