Aurora OlivaresEl Paso - Aurora Olivares 1931-2020The Olivares family would like to make known, at the age of 89 years old, Aurora Olivares has extended her hand out to our dear Lord. She has lived a life on her own terms in a beautiful community of neighbors and helping hands. Aurora was the orator of family history, a loving sister, and everyone's Tia Gory. Although she has lived simply, her life was full of kindness and love. Kindness that is in short supply but she gave in high demand. As she has passed, she has taken with her our hearts and love to our family members above. May she rest in peace with all our love.Aurora was preceded in death by brothers: Roberto Olivares, Jesus Olivares, Eduardo Olivares, and Juan Ignacio Olivares.Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Central located at 3839 Montana Ave. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary at 6:30pm. Catholic Mass is Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery.