|
|
Aurora Olivas Acosta
El Paso - November 23, 1926 - March 3, 2020
Our loving mother, Aurora Acosta, has passed onto her next home in faith to join her mother, Ana Olivas, and son, Ignacio Acosta Jr., and the family and friends that have gone before her. She was born in 1926 and grew up in the Segundo Barrio, attending Alamo School, then Bowie High School, and graduating in 1944. She married Ignacio Acosta in 1946, and she was employed by the White House, located downtown, then Mesa Street, and finally Bassett Place, until its closure, and her retirement. She was a life-long member of St. Pius X Catholic Church from its inception, and she lived many happy moments among us for 93 years. We will miss her dearly. She is survived by: her daughter, Aurora Acosta Madrid, her son, Ricardo Acosta (Norma), her grandchildren: Chris Acosta (Claudia), Aaron Madrid, Danny Madrid (Brianna), Sarah Acosta (Luis); Casey Acosta (Alvaro); and her great grandchildren: Christopher, Caitlyn, Caylie Acosta, Ezra, Lennon, Layla, and Manny Madrid, countless friends, family and her loving pets. She touched many lives and will be missed by many. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caretakers: Luz and Jesus Martinez, and Nelly Castorena, and to Kindred Hospice Services for all their help, kindness and loving care in her final days. Visitation 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her mother. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020