Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurora Acosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurora Olivas Acosta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurora Olivas Acosta

El Paso - November 23, 1926 - March 3, 2020

Our loving mother, Aurora Acosta, has passed onto her next home in faith to join her mother, Ana Olivas, and son, Ignacio Acosta Jr., and the family and friends that have gone before her. She was born in 1926 and grew up in the Segundo Barrio, attending Alamo School, then Bowie High School, and graduating in 1944. She married Ignacio Acosta in 1946, and she was employed by the White House, located downtown, then Mesa Street, and finally Bassett Place, until its closure, and her retirement. She was a life-long member of St. Pius X Catholic Church from its inception, and she lived many happy moments among us for 93 years. We will miss her dearly. She is survived by: her daughter, Aurora Acosta Madrid, her son, Ricardo Acosta (Norma), her grandchildren: Chris Acosta (Claudia), Aaron Madrid, Danny Madrid (Brianna), Sarah Acosta (Luis); Casey Acosta (Alvaro); and her great grandchildren: Christopher, Caitlyn, Caylie Acosta, Ezra, Lennon, Layla, and Manny Madrid, countless friends, family and her loving pets. She touched many lives and will be missed by many. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caretakers: Luz and Jesus Martinez, and Nelly Castorena, and to Kindred Hospice Services for all their help, kindness and loving care in her final days. Visitation 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her mother. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now