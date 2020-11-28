Aurora OrtizEl Paso - Aurora Ortiz has been called to her heavenly home on November 21, 2020. She was 94. Aurora was born on February 11, 1926 in Monterrey, California to parents Gilberto and Maria Luisa Granados. Our grandparents moved to Juarez, Chihuahua when she was five years old. Aurora was raised in the borderland area and worked at several iconic businesses in downtown El Paso. She worked at the White House department store then found employment at the American Furniture Company where she became the lead accountant until her retirement.Aurora, a loving wife, mother and grandmother was an avid traveler who enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Aurora was preceded in death by her husband Luis Mario and is survived by three sons; Mario (Sandra), Raul (Angie) and Rogelio (Luana), five grandchildren; Eric, Jennifer, Bobby, Alexis and Aaron.A limited service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903, December 3, 2020 from 8:00am to 10:00am with interment directly to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.Mom, your love shall always live and shine in our hearts. Eccl 12:7 And the dust returns to the Earth as it once was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.