Aurora R. Reyes, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born in Belvedere, CA on April 24, 1928 to Salvador and Mercedes Rocha. She lived in Cd. Juarez until she met the love of her life Theodore Reyes and they were married in 1950 and lived in El Paso. "Ted" and Aurora had four children who all survived her, Helen, George, Rebecca and Christy. Ted left us all too early and passed away in 1973. Aurora persevered and held us all together, entering the workforce and worked at Sears for twenty years. She entered into retirement caring for all of us and her grandchildren. She loved so many things. She loved to sew, crochet, doing her Seek and Finds, an avid newspaper reader and followed all current events. She was the family scribe and detailed record keeper of all our milestones. She was always opinionated and loving in her ways, a dog-lover to the end with her doggy Abby. She came from a large family of siblings and was predeceased by Raquel, Margarita, Eloisa, Eduardo, David, Salvador, Arturo, Melquiades, Elena and Irma, and her parents Salvador and Mercedes. She is survived by her brothers Rafael Rocha and Efren Rocha and her dear sister-in-law Carmen Lugo.
Aurora was the center of her family. Her children formed their own families and she was devoted to all of them. Her son-in laws John Schmid, Margarito Rodriguez and Jeff Rago, and her daughter in-law Becky A. Reyes. Special in her heart were her grandchildren; Emily and Sam Reyes, Michael and Tommy De la Fuente, Nicole and Gabriel Bombara, and Samantha and Nico Rago. Aurora had so many nieces and nephews that all had a special place in her heart. She was Godmother to many of them. In her later years she shared so many special times with her great-grandchildren; Elijah Lee, Lily and Ethan Reyes, Olivia Reyes-Pioquinto, Anamaria and Isabella Ruff. She especially welcomed Brittany Reyes, Shelby Ruff, and Jessie Miles to the family, and she looked forward to our family growing in love with all the babies to follow.
If you knew her, you loved her. We were so fortunate to have had such a strong, loving, resilient and funny Grandmother. She was forever the backbone to our family. We will all miss her dearly but celebrate her life and spirit. She's with her "Honey, Ted" now and most importantly she has gone Home to her loving God who she was faithful to all of her life. May she rest in His Eternal Glory. It was her request that attendees wear white or light colors to celebrate her Life.
Pallbearers will be Nico Rago, Gabe Bombara, Tommy and Michael De la Fuente, Jeff Rago, Margarito Rodriguez and John Schmid. Honorary Pall Bearers: George Reyes, Sam Reyes, Rafael Rocha, Efren Rocha, Fernando Quevedo, Shelby Ruff, Arturo Rocha Jr., Fred Lugo, Armando De La Fuente, and Willie Gonzalez.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Martin Del Angel Central 3839 Montana. Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Dakota with Fr. Ken Ducre officiating.
Interment will be at 2:00 PM following Mass at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Aurora Please visit online registry at www.funerariadelangel.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019