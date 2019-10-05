|
Aurora T. Fierro
El Paso - Aurora Telles Fierro passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. She was 93 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents Elizario and Concepcion Telles and sister Consuelo Telles, husband of 50 years Jose Manuel Fierro, son Joe Robert Fierro and granddaughter, Nicole Rene Everette. Together, Aurora and husband Jose raised eight children. She was a remarkably wise, very intelligent, free-thinking lady. She was very knowledgeable about the world around her. One of her pleasures was reading the newspaper, with her morning coffee often saying, "The newspaper is my friend, a door to the outside world." Other pleasures were shopping, sewing, listening to music and watching classic movies. The strong center of her children's world she enjoyed was conversing with them about their interests. She was a feisty lady who suffered no fools. We will greatly miss our beautiful, beloved, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children Mary Helen (Ken) Klare, Marta Lytle, Irma (Gordon) Weaver, Debra (Joe) Contreras, Gary (Cindy) Fierro, Melinda J. Fierro and Elizabeth (Jim) Ellis, Grandchildren, Perry Klare, Jeri Ann and Derec Lytle, Leslie, Joey, and Jamie Fierro, Michelle Delarosa, Christie Barboza, Roger Contreras, Eric Fierro, Angel Durant, Ryan and Madeline Morales. 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and her cat Leonard. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Dr. from 5 PM to 9 PM with a rosary starting at 7 PM Mass will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Pius Catholic Church 1050 N. Clark Dr. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 5, 2019