Austin Lee Wagner



Bristol - Austin Lee Wagner, entered the gates of his heavenly home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 21 he was taken tragically in a motorcycle accident. He was born on October 29, 1997 in Bristol, Connecticut. He served his country by joining the United States Army. Austin was a car enthusiast and associated with the Urban Mayhem, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his mom and dad; Kristy and Thomas Grohs (Connecticut), his beloved brothers three-year-old twins Mitchell and Carter Grohs, Maternal Grandparents; Wayne and Cynthia Michaud (Florida) and Paternal Grandmother Rose Grohs (Connecticut) and fiancée, Kayle Leyba (Las Cruces, NM).



Gathering of Remembrance will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a Prayer Service at 11:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Services are private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MADD - https://www.madd.org/ Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary