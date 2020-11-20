Avelino Lopez
Avelino Lopez, age 90, formerly of El Paso, born November 10, 1930, peacefully passed away on November 14, 2020. Son of Concepcion Esparza and Jose Concepcion Lopez, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Manuel Reza, Jose "Sikie" Reza, and Fernando Lopez; and his sister, Julieta Lopez. He is survived by his daughter, Romina Lopez Miller; three sons, David Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Fernando Lopez; two sisters in law, Olivina Reza and Estela Lopez; and many nieces & nephews. At his request, there will be no services and he will be cremated. Please sign the online guest book at www.gurneesalatafh.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.