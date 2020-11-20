1/
Avelino Lopez
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avelino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avelino Lopez

Avelino Lopez, age 90, formerly of El Paso, born November 10, 1930, peacefully passed away on November 14, 2020. Son of Concepcion Esparza and Jose Concepcion Lopez, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Manuel Reza, Jose "Sikie" Reza, and Fernando Lopez; and his sister, Julieta Lopez. He is survived by his daughter, Romina Lopez Miller; three sons, David Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Fernando Lopez; two sisters in law, Olivina Reza and Estela Lopez; and many nieces & nephews. At his request, there will be no services and he will be cremated. Please sign the online guest book at www.gurneesalatafh.com . Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved