Barbara Ann Simons
El Paso - Barbara Ann Ruebush Simons, 81, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born in El Paso, TX on July 23rd, 1938 to Neil V. Ruebush and Margaret Elizabeth Brandenburg. Barbara was raised in El Paso, where she attended Ysleta High School and later moved to Chaparral, NM. She married Patrick Henry Simons on April 2, 1955; they were married for 43 years until his passing. Barbara worked as a Buyers Assistant and retired from Tri-State Wholesale Grocers after 20 years. She was an avid bowler and shared her hobby with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who she dedicated all her time to.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Balinda Sue (Mullins), her seven grandchildren James Simons, Christopher Castañeda, Lannon Mullins, Melissa (Liotta), Lynnette (Mensay), Tiffany (Schaefer), Niky (Leaton) and seven great grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely.
Her husband, Patrick Henry Simons Jr.; daughters Jenny Neilyn (Howorth) and Nannette Elizabeth Simons; and son, Patrick Wayne Simons preceded her in death.
Funeral and burial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Fort Bliss cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara to the . Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019