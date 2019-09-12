Services
Barbara Christina Barragan


1964 - 2019
Barbara Christina Barragan Obituary
Barbara Christina Barragan

El Paso - Barbara Barragan, Born October 14th, 1964, Died September 1st, 2019.

Barbara was born and raised in El Paso, TX. She was a graduate of Burges High School and attended UTEP. She worked as a hairdresser and instructor, coming from a long line of hairdressers. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and generosity. She is survived by her mother Ramona V. Barragan, sisters Rebecca Barragan, Sylvia Parraz(Richard), Sandra Howland (Ed), one nephew and two nieces as well as a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Dr.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019
