Barbara Jane Norton
El Paso - Barbara J. Norton, 80, passed away May 24, 2020 in the presence of family and friends after an admirable and arduous battle with cancer. Born in July, 1939 to John and Una Long, she grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and met her lifetime love, James "Bob" Norton. They wed in April, 1960. Over the next eight years, they had two boys and crisscrossed the country until settling down in El Paso in 1968. A trained cosmetologist, Barbara ultimately found her niche working at The Popular for 20 years. She loved to travel and never refused a road trip. She was a loving Mother and fierce friend with a sharp wit and kind ear. She adored her "Bunco Girls" who met monthly for over thirty years. If moving furniture, redecorating or collecting roadrunners were Olympic sports, she'd hold several medals. Barbara created memories for all who were fortunate to know her and she will be sorely missed. She's survived by brother, John (Cheryl); husband, Bob; son, Gary (Maribel); six grandchildren: Jessica, Geoffrey, Ryan, Jacob and Matthew; and great grandson, Tripp. She's now reunited with her parents and oldest son, Greg (Laura). Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Thursday, June 04, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Interment to follow Friday, June 05, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020