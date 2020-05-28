Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Norton


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Norton Obituary
Barbara Jane Norton

El Paso - Barbara J. Norton, 80, passed away May 24, 2020 in the presence of family and friends after an admirable and arduous battle with cancer. Born in July, 1939 to John and Una Long, she grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and met her lifetime love, James "Bob" Norton. They wed in April, 1960. Over the next eight years, they had two boys and crisscrossed the country until settling down in El Paso in 1968. A trained cosmetologist, Barbara ultimately found her niche working at The Popular for 20 years. She loved to travel and never refused a road trip. She was a loving Mother and fierce friend with a sharp wit and kind ear. She adored her "Bunco Girls" who met monthly for over thirty years. If moving furniture, redecorating or collecting roadrunners were Olympic sports, she'd hold several medals. Barbara created memories for all who were fortunate to know her and she will be sorely missed. She's survived by brother, John (Cheryl); husband, Bob; son, Gary (Maribel); six grandchildren: Jessica, Geoffrey, Ryan, Jacob and Matthew; and great grandson, Tripp. She's now reunited with her parents and oldest son, Greg (Laura). Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Thursday, June 04, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Interment to follow Friday, June 05, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now