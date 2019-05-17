|
Barbara Jean Johnson, 83, Chaparral New Mexico, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Newberry County, South Carolina on January 7, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband Jonathan Johnson, married 56 years, children; Jonathan, Jr., Michael, and Bridget Cole, son-in-law; Joe Cole, and niece Barbara Cole. She retired from the El Paso Independent School District after many years of service as the Cafeteria Manager. Even though Mom's first love was gardening, her passion was cooking. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Barbara is survived by her children; Barbara Ann, Robert Eugene, Chad, and Rufus, sister; Eliza Pearl, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear family members and friends. Funeral arrangements will be held at San Jose Funeral Home - East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 on Monday, May 20th from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 12:30 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times on May 17, 2019