Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Johnson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Johnson Obituary
Barbara Jean Johnson, 83, Chaparral New Mexico, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Newberry County, South Carolina on January 7, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband Jonathan Johnson, married 56 years, children; Jonathan, Jr., Michael, and Bridget Cole, son-in-law; Joe Cole, and niece Barbara Cole. She retired from the El Paso Independent School District after many years of service as the Cafeteria Manager. Even though Mom's first love was gardening, her passion was cooking. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Barbara is survived by her children; Barbara Ann, Robert Eugene, Chad, and Rufus, sister; Eliza Pearl, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear family members and friends. Funeral arrangements will be held at San Jose Funeral Home - East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 on Monday, May 20th from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 12:30 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now