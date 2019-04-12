|
Barbara Jean Lane
El Paso - Barbara Jean Lane died on April 7, 2019. Her suffering is over and she is in the loving arms of Christ our Savior who restores all.
She was an only child of William T. and Margaret Doron Hudson born on September 30, 1945 in Ft. Dix, NJ. The family was soon stationed on base in Tokyo where they experienced many good memories.
After the war, her father was moved to El Paso, later to retire as Lt. Col. So Barbara grew up in Northeast El Paso and attended the schools there including newly built Irvin HS. She was active with youth at Trinity Methodist Church and as a late teen met her future husband Robert C. Lane Jr. there. She attended Texas Western (UTEP) and was a Gold Digger Marcher.
But she transferred to Baylor to graduate with her husband, all the while rooting for the Miners
basketball team as they went on to win the National Championship.
After Barbara earned her Masters at SMU, the family finally settled back in her hometown of El Paso with three children.
She worked for Sierra Medical Center for 32 years, retiring as Lab Director.
She was active in the community with Junior Woman's Club, Woman's Club (twice President), Kermezaar and the Arts, PEO Chapter M(President), and was on committees at Trinity-First UMC. Barbara loved to travel and took many adventures, including trips to all seven continents.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, and is survived by sons Robert (Lisa), and Jeffrey, daughter Jennifer (Aldo), and four grandchildren, Alan Mena, Hannah Lane, Noah Lane, and Sarah Lane.
We wish to thank everyone who helped in her care: Doctors and Nurses too numerous to mention here, the gentle staff at Serenity Assisted Living, and Hospice of El Paso.
Viewing will be from 5pm-9pm Friday April 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, 8817 Dyer St. Burial will be 12pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Dyer across from the funeral home, followed by Memorial Service at Trinity-First UMC, 801 N. Mesa, then reception in the Parlor at Trinity-First.
Donations can be made to Trinity-First UMC, or to The Woman's Club of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019