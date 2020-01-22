Services
Barbara Jean Mosley

Barbara Jean Mosley Obituary
Barbara Jean Mosley

Tyler - A graveside service for Barbara Jean Mosley, 89, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mason Cemetery in Arp, Texas with Andy Dunklin officiating.

Mrs. Mosley passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 26, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to Herman Crall and Edith Anderson Crall. She attended the University of Texas at El Paso earning BA degrees in English and Education and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction. She taught in the El Paso Independent School District for 21 years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Mosley and her son John Mosley. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Hamm and husband Tom; granddaughters, Erin Calicutt and husband Mark, Lauren Hamm; great-grandson, Preston Calicutt; nephew, James Crall and wife Barabara and many grand-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Prestige Estates for their loving kindness, friendship and care.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
