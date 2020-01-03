|
Barbara Jean Salanoa
Our beloved Barbara Jean Salanoa 55, of El Paso TX, passed away on December 30, 2019 at her home due to long term illness.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East. 12400 East Montana El Paso, TX 79938. 915- 855-4007. Final resting place will be at Viola Cemetery in Viola Illinois.
Barbara was born in Rock Island Illinois on August 28, 1964 to Earl and Lorraine Watkins. She married Willie Salanoa on May 11, 1991. She worked as an RN and nurse manager at Providence Memorial Hospital for 19 years until being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2007. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family. She was at her best when she was surrounded by family and most of all her granddaughter. Her life mission was taking care of other people.
She is survived by husband, Willie Salanoa; children, Jason Huebner and Lauren (Christopher) Selmon; brothers, William Watkins, David (Christene) Watkins; sister, Shirley Tanner; mother, Lorraine Watkins; and granddaughter Riley Selmon.
Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Earl Watkins and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Selmon.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020