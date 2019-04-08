|
Barbara Jeanne Rooslet
El Paso - Barbara Jeanne Rooslet, 85, died peacefully, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the St. Theresa's Rehabilitation Center following recovery from multiple surgeries.
She leaves her daughter, Candace Nelson and her husband, Hans Nelson Muller; her son, Robert Calder II and his wife, Brenda Calder; her sister, Betty Knapp; her brother, Jeff Halsey; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband (Buddy)Albert George Rooslet; her two children Laura Ann Carter and Gerald Raymond Calder.
Born in Joseph, Oregon and raised in Elgin, Oregon, the daughter of Frances Opal Halsey and (Jack) Raymond Kermit Halsey, she called El Paso, TX her home after many moves as a military spouse.
Services will be held at Fort Bliss Cemetery on Thursday, April 11th at 9:30, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Buddy.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 8, 2019