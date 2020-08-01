Barbara Jo Williams
El Paso - Williams, Barbara Jo (Krieger), age 81. A 42 year resident of El Paso TX passed away in the late hours of Wednesday, July 29th. Born in Detroit Michigan on August 29, 1938, where she stayed until she met the love of her life and favorite dance partner, David in 1959. Their journey through life, traveling the world and selfless volunteer work lasted 54 years until David passed in 2015. Barbara never gave up. She continued to volunteer in her community and help those in need. The loving mother of two, she is survived by her children, Marc Williams, Kelly Davis, and her granddaughters Cindy Williams and Joanna Davis. Her legacy of selflessness will be carried on by her children and her countless fellow volunteers. Find David on that clouded dance floor Barbara. You will be truly missed here.
Visitation will be from 12:00 - 4:00 PM, with Chapel Service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
